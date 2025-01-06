Controversy in Italy over potential deal with Musk's SpaceX

ROME: The prospect of a cybersecurity deal between Rome and Elon Musk's SpaceX sparked controversy in Italy on Monday, with the government of Giorgia Meloni denying that a contract had been signed.

Financial news agency Bloomberg said Italy was in "advanced talks" with SpaceX for a deal to provide secure telecommunications for the nation's government in a contract that could be worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion).

In a message on his X social media platform, Musk said he was "ready to provide Italy the most secure and advanced connectivity".

The prospect of the contract, which according to some media was discussed on the sidelines of Meloni's visit to Florida on Saturday to meet US President-elect Donald Trump, has provoked an opposition outcry.

The head of the main opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Elly Schlein, demanded on Monday that Meloni and her government "immediately report on the discussions with Musk".

"If 1.5 billion euros of Italian money to use the satellites of an American billionaire in our country is the price to pay for his friendship, we do not agree," she said.

In a statement published on Monday, the government "denies that contracts have been signed or that agreements have been reached between the Italian government and the company SpaceX to use the Starlink satellite communications system".

"The discussions with SpaceX are part of the in-depth talks that state bodies have with companies, in this case with those dealing with protected connections," it added, acknowledging that negotiations were under way.

In contrast, Meloni's office denied "categorically" media reports that stated that the contract with SpaceX was "discussed during the meeting with President-elect Donald Trump".

Meloni became the latest high-profile figure to beat a path to Trump's door since he was re-elected and the Republican called her "fantastic", according to US journalists present.

Musk, 53, is the richest man on the planet and spent at least $250 million on Trump's presidential election campaign. As a reward he was named head of a new body charged with cutting public spending.

In an interview published on Friday by the Corriere della Sera, Meloni claimed to have "excellent relations" with Musk, whom she described as "a genius" and "an extraordinary innovator who always has his eye on the future".