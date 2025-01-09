Swiggy, Zomato launch 15-minute delivery service

BENGALURU: The quick food delivery space continues to heat up as major players like Zomato and Swiggy have rolled out new services. Zomato has launched its 15-minute food delivery service. Similarly, Swiggy’s new app Snacc will deliver food in 15 minutes. Though both the players didn’t officially announce the new app and the service, both are now available for users.

Swiggy’s new service Snacc has been introduced in Bengaluru and it promises to deliver food in 15 minutes including breakfast, snacks and meals. Snacc app is available on both Google Play and App Store. Though Swiggy has Bolt, which provides restaurant food delivery in 10 minutes, this app will deliver from a centralised location and focuses on delivering quick meals, snacks and beverages within 15 minutes.

Recently, Swiggy said Bolt service is available in over 400 cities and has grown to 5% of its food delivery orders within eight weeks. Zomato has introduced a 15-minute food delivery service that helps users get food delivery from nearby restaurants.

Another player Zepto recently launched Zepto Cafe, a 10-minute food delivery app. From samosas to chai, it offers beverages and dishes in just 10 minutes. Zomato-backed Blinkit too recently launched Bistro that delivers food in 10 minutes. In 2024, the space saw a significant jump in terms of funding as the sector raised $1.37 billion in equity funding from 7 rounds, driven largely by Zepto, which secured $1.355 billion across three $300 million rounds.

Services available to users in select cities

