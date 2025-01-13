Why your future income is at risk

The chairman of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, S N Subrahmanyan, raised a storm. When Infosys founder N R Narayan Murthy spoke about working 70 hours a week, social media got into a tizzy. Needless to say, the noise this time is even bigger than before.

The entire discourse sounds like the two sides are merely venting out. The two sides at each other are employers and employees. While the anger among employees will gain much traction due to their sheer size and social media presence, the anger among industry leaders is poorly understood.

If people like Murthy and Subramanyan, who create many white- and blue-collar jobs in the economy through their businesses, believe that employees are not productive enough, then everyone should be worried.

They sit on voluminous data on employee productivity and try to enhance employee output by bringing in new business and management strategies. If they go public with ideas like that, they see a declining employee productivity trend and cannot find a solution independently. While you may criticise their expression, it is not a good sign that they are talking like that.

If you cut through the clutter and look at data, you will realise that the future of jobs is bleak. There is a significant disruption in white-collar work as companies adopt artificial intelligence and use machines for most service-oriented jobs. In the past, technology disruptions made physical labour in farms or factories redundant.