HR firm Ciel HR Services expecting to get Sebi nod for Rs 4,450-crore IPO soon

MUMBAI: The Chennai-based Ciel HR Services is expecting to get the regulatory mandate for its Rs 4,450-crore (Rs 3,500 crore in fresh issue) public share sale soon and hopes to launch the issue in March.
Founded by the politician-turned-entrepreneur Pandiarajan Karuppasamy who headed the education ministry in Tamil Nadu when the late Jayalalitha was the chief minister, Ciel (sky in French) HR is among the top 10 players in the HR management space in terms of revenue of Rs 1,100 crore as of September and will be the 12th listed player in the much cluttered HR outsourcing/staffing industry.
In fact, Karuppasamy is the pioneer of outsourced HR management industry in the country when way back in 1992 he founded the country’s first such company under the name of Ma Foi Management Consultants. Later in 2010 he sold this to the global player Randstand.
An investment banking source told TNIE that “they are expecting the Sebi nod for the issue anytime from now. Most probably today itself and if given the permission as expected, they are ready to launch the issue early March.”
According to the IPO papers filed with Sebi, the company plans to raise Rs 3,500 crore from the fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to 4.74 million shares with face value of Rs 2 (around 950 crore).
The selling shareholders in the OFS include the founder-chairman Karuppasamy and his wife Lata (2.5 million shares -- pre-issue they own 61% of the company which will come down to 38 percent); 6.3 lakh shares by Hemalatha Rajan; 6.3 lakh shares by Aditya Narayan Mishra; 5.9 lakh shares by Santhosh Kumar Nair; 1.2 lakh shares by Doraiswamy Rajiv Krishnan (all part of the promoter group); 47,391 shares by Ganesh S Padmanabhan; 47,391 shares by Soby Mathew; 47,391 shares by Anup Narendran Menon; 8,727 shares by Mohit Gundecha; 8,727 shares by Suruchi Wagh; 10,778 shares by Cavinkare; 9,358 shares by Piyush Jain; 8,085 shares by Rajan Chellamani Nadar; 6,737 shares by Muhil Nesi Vivekanandah; 26,118 shares by Sambasivan Viswanathan and Vidya Viswanathan and 2,591 shares by Tamilmani Muthusamy.
Ciel is the only firm in this space in the country that offers a comprehensive suite of technology-driven HR solutions across the entire value chain impacting every part of the employee lifecycle as of June 2024, according to the draft papers filed with Sebi.
The listed HR space industry is led by QuessCorp (Rs 22,000 crore revenue), TeamLease, Manpower group, Ace HR Consultants and Infoedge (Naukri), among others.
Ciel offers multiple HR services over its six technology platforms catering to the needs of a wide range of sectors led by retail, banking, quick commerce, manufacturing among others. The services offered include temporary recruitments which is its mainstay in terms of topline with 90% contribution, staffing, payroll processing, strategic HR advisory and skill development. Complementing these services are the technology platforms that provide mechanism for evaluating employee competencies, enhancing learning experiences, managing employee lifecycle, upskilling, ensuring regulatory compliance and fostering workforce engagement.
As of June 2024, it had 49 business partners across 33 locations and 67 offices, out of which 49 are run by partners, according to the F&S Report.
While the industry is growing at 15-16%, Ciel has been growing at 60 percent thanks to its unique business model that consistently delivers growth and profitability. For the three months ending June 2024, and for the years 2024, 2023 and 2022, it reported revenue of Rs 326 crore, Rs 1,088 crore, Rs 801 crore and Rs 528.5 crore, respectively.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards acquisition of additional shareholding in its subsidiaries like Firstventure Corporation, Integrum Technologies, Next Leap Career Solutions, People Metrics and Thomas Assessments; investment in subsidiaries Ceil Skills and Careers and HR Tech Platform, ProSculpt; Firstventure Corporation towards upgradation of its learning experience platform, Courseplay; Ma Foi Strategic Consultants; EzyComp; and Next Leap Career Solutions and Jombay.