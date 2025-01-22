Government concludes sale of FSNL to Konoike

In September last year, the government had approved the privatisation of FSNL, a Miniratna PSU company, to the Japanese corporation.

Following this, a share purchase agreement was signed in October 2024.

The government had received two technically qualified financial bids for the company. The Rs 320 crore bid by Konoike was higher than the reserve price of Rs 262 crore set by the government on the basis of valuation carried out by the transaction adviser and asset valuer.

The other bid was of Indic Geo Resources, a subsidiary of Chandan Steel.