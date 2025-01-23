Maharashtra inks Rs 15.70 trillion investment pacts from Davos, may create 1.6 million jobs: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has signed dozens of investment pacts at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, entailing an investment of Rs 15.70 trillion and having the potential to create 1.6 million jobs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Maharashtra has lost out on the coveted top investment destination tag to Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu of late.

Fadnavis, leading the five-day global investor jamboree, told reporters through a video call from Davos on Thursday evening that seven of the 61 memoranda of understanding signed are strategic partnerships for knowledge in mobility and education and not investments.

Among the total investment commitments, Rs 6 trillion will flow into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, Rs 5 trillion to Vidarbha, Rs 30,000 crore to the northern part of the state, and Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore in the Marathwada region that is now emerging as a manufacturing hub, Fadnavis explained, without offering the details of the balance amount.