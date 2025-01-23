Maruti Suzuki cars to become costlier by up to Rs 32,500 from February 1

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) will soon be hiking the prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 32,500. Due to rising input costs and operational expenses, the company plans to increase car prices, starting February 1, said MSIL in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market," it added. The company's hatchback Celerio will see an increase in ex-showroom prices by up to Rs 32,500, while that of premium model Invicto will go up by Rs 30,000.

Prices of the popular model Wagon-R price will go by up to Rs 15,000 while that of Swift by Rs 5,000. SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara will see price hikes by up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. Entry-level small car Alto K10's prices will rise by up to Rs 19,500 and that of S-Presso by up to Rs 5,000, the filing said.