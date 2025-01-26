Indian employees work for 42 hours a week, says report

NEW DELHI: Corporate leaders advocating 70-hours a week work for employees would be disappointed to know that in India an employee works for an average 42 hours a week.
A report prepared by one of the members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council – Shamika Ravi – shows that an Indian on an average works for 7 hours every day.
“Indians spend 422 minutes a day on paid economic activities or 42 hours per week (assuming 6 day a week), which is much lower than the 700 minutes per day or 70 hours per week benchmark expectation being set,” says the report.
However, it acknowledges the fact that Indian working hour is comparable to ‘other fast developing countries like Vietnam, China, Malaysia, and Philippines. Most developed OECD countries report much lower working hours -- 33 hours per week on average.