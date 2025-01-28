Smallcap index sheds more than 13% in January

NEW DELHI: Investors are dumping smallcap stocks like never before. So far in January 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has plummeted by over 13%, its worst monthly fall since the COVID-19 pandemic month of March 2020.

The Nifty midcap 100 index is also under pressure and has declined 9.45% this month.

Over the past five trading sessions, the Nifty Small-cap 100 has shed 9%, significantly underperforming the benchmark Nifty’s 2% decline. The sharp fall in smallcap stocks comes after years of outperformance. Experts said a large number of midcap and smallcap stocks are unable to justify their valuations. December quarter results reported by small-cap companies in the past few days are far below street estimates. As per Trendlyne data, 85 stocks in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index are currently trading 20% to 60% lower than their respective one-year highs.