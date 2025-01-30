Alibaba launches advanced AI model to rival GPT-4; Softbank set to pour billions into OpenAI

BEIJING: Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba on Wednesday announced the release of Qwen2.5-Max, an advanced artificial intelligence model that the company says outperforms several leading AI systems in key benchmarks.

The launch follows Chinese startup DeepSeek's recent release of models that stunned Silicon Valley and challenged assumptions about US dominance in the booming AI sector.

The rapid emergence of consecutive Chinese models will likely intensify concerns in the United States, where companies have invested billions of dollars in AI development that startups in China are matching at significantly lower costs.

In a blog post, the Qwen team said their new model outperformed DeepSeek V3 in multiple tests, including code generation and general capabilities, while showing competitive results against industry leaders like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Anthropic's Claude-3.5-Sonnet.