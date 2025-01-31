Gold surpasses Rs 84,100, set to shine brighter at $3,000/ounce

Gold prices hit an all-time high in international markets, crossing the $2,850-per-ounce mark during Friday morning trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. This represents a rise of over $25 in a single day, driven by safe-haven demand following the Trump administration's announcement of a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods. As a result, domestic prices also surged. The market expects the rally to continue. Since January 1, gold has already gained over 6%

According to HDFC Securities, the yellow metal hit a new record high Friday, taking the appreciation in the first 30 days of 2025 by more than 6% as investors seek safety amid volatility in the stock market and potential global trade war threats from Trump's tariff announcements, which could fuel inflation and hinder the economy.

In the domestic market gold prices trended at $2797 on MCX while Delhi spot (24 karats) was trading at Rs 84,100/10 g, up from Rs 83,025.

“We believe gold could be the asset that benefits the most in the short to medium term due to its special status as safety against the uncertainty. Apart from this, factors such as central bank buying, ETF inflows, and the easy monitoring policy of Western central bankers also support the uptrend in the medium to long term,” Dilip Parmar, a senior research analyst at HDFC Securities told TNIE.

He further said technical set-up indicates a bullish trend likely to continue since the spot prices have already surpassed the prevous all-time highs, it now enters uncharted territory, which opens upside toward the $2855 and $2922 levels in near term, with a strong bases at $2710-$2655.