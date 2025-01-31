SP Group to seal $3 billion refinancing deal with global funds to repay debt

MUMBAI: The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.6% in over $30.5 billion worth Tata Sons, is close to sewing up a funding deal with a group of overseas alternative asset managers to refinance its outstanding debt that runs in excess of $3.2 billion.

The group has been trying to raise funds to refinance its mounting debt for quite some time, and was close to line up Rs 20,000 crore of funding late last year from state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) but the lender backed out at the final stage. Before that its attempts to raise money didn’t materialise, forcing it to buy time from creditors after paying interest. A large portion of the debt was maturing last May.

As per a source in the know of the ongoing discussions, the Shapur Mistry-led group is in advanced stage of talks with four alternative asset managers -- Davidson Kempner and Cerberus Capital, along with its existing investors Farallon Capital Ares Management, who are willing to partially rollover their debt maturing later this year.

Sterling Investments, the main holding company of the group, holds a little over 9% in Tata Sons, while other group entities own the remaining stake in the country’s largest conglomerate, valued at over $165 billion, which means the SP group’s stake is worth over $30.5 billion. “The SP group and these alternative asset managers are likely to sign an agreement within the next 40-45 days,” the source told TNIE.