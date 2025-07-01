Loan write-offs drive NPA ratios to multi-decadal lows: RBI reports

MUMBAI: Loan write-offs were a major reason for the massive reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio over the past five years, which has hit a multi-decadal low of 2.3 per cent in the just concluded fiscal, shows the data from the Reserve Bank.

The asset quality of commercial banks improved massively with gross NPAs and net NPAs declining to multi-decadal lows of 2.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively in FY25, the regulator said in its biannual Financial Stability Report released last evening.

But the report noted that gross NPAs for non-banking lenders are at a high 5.8 per cent for the latest reporting period.

Attributing the record low bad loan pile to write-offs, FSR said, “write-offs to gross NPA ratios for commercial banks moved up marginally to 31.8 in FY25 from 29.5 in the previous year, led by private banks and foreign banks, while write-offs by public-sector banks saw a marginal decline. Disaggregation of NPA movements reveals that write-offs are a major component of NPA reduction over the past five years.”