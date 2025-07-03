Indian markets gave up early gains on last-minute selling pressure

CHENNAI: The Indian stock markets on Thursday (July 3) closed slightly lower after a day of mixed activity. The BSE Sensex fell by 170 points, or 0.20%, ending at 83,239, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 48 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,405. Earlier in the day, both indices had made gains, with the Sensex rising over 440 points, but late selling in financial and metal shares caused the markets to retreat before closing.

Among the major stocks on the Sensex, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, and Trent saw declines. On the other hand, companies like Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, NTPC, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, and Eternal managed to close higher, supported by gains in the auto and pharmaceutical sectors.

Sector performance was mixed overall, with autos and pharma posting gains, while metals and real estate lagged. The broader market indices ended flat, reflecting a cautious investor mood.