Othor AI secures Rs 42.77 lakh in follow-up pre-seed round, eyes US expansion

The company has shown progress since the launch of its beta version in January this year, with the product now having signed agreements with multiple design partners to validate and showcase its value proposition.

Koroth said the rapid early traction validates the company’s vision of AI-native business intelligence. “Investors of this calibre joining our journey give us tremendous confidence as we push towards product-market fit,” he observed. “Our momentum reflects a growing demand for AI-native solutions in the business intelligence space. Organisations seek faster, simpler and more secure alternatives to conventional BI and planning solutions.”

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate the company’s path to product-market fit and prepare both the company and team for an upcoming seed funding round. Additionally, the funding will support Othor AI’s ambitious plans for US market entry, positioning the company for international expansion.

Koroth previously founded Foradian, widely recognised as a success story in the Indian startup ecosystem. After exiting the Bengaluru-based ed-tech firm in 2019, he spent three years at SaaS-based digital adoption platform Whatfix before embarking on his newest entrepreneurial journey with Othor AI.