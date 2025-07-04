Othor AI secures Rs 42.77 lakh in follow-up pre-seed round, eyes US expansion

KOCHI: Innovative vertical AI startup Othor AI has raised Rs 42.77 lakh (USD 50,000) in a follow-up pre-seed funding round, increasing the KSUM-registered company’s total early-stage funding to Rs 68.40 lakh (USD 80,000), five months after an initial raise of Rs 25 lakh (USD 30,000).
The latest round attracted significant participation from prominent names such as Whatfix Co-founder Vara Kumar Namburu, data analytics pioneer Madan Galla, and angel investor Mithun Nair.
Othor AI, which was founded by Unni Koroth and Nekender Shekhawat in September 2024, continues to gain traction with its specialised vertical AI agents designed for daily business decisions and planning.
The company has shown progress since the launch of its beta version in January this year, with the product now having signed agreements with multiple design partners to validate and showcase its value proposition.
Koroth said the rapid early traction validates the company’s vision of AI-native business intelligence. “Investors of this calibre joining our journey give us tremendous confidence as we push towards product-market fit,” he observed. “Our momentum reflects a growing demand for AI-native solutions in the business intelligence space. Organisations seek faster, simpler and more secure alternatives to conventional BI and planning solutions.”
The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate the company’s path to product-market fit and prepare both the company and team for an upcoming seed funding round. Additionally, the funding will support Othor AI’s ambitious plans for US market entry, positioning the company for international expansion.
Koroth previously founded Foradian, widely recognised as a success story in the Indian startup ecosystem. After exiting the Bengaluru-based ed-tech firm in 2019, he spent three years at SaaS-based digital adoption platform Whatfix before embarking on his newest entrepreneurial journey with Othor AI.