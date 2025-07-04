SC refuses to hear HDFC Bank CEO's plea to quash Lilavati FIR

MUMBAI: In a big setback to HDFC Bank chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan’s bid to come out of the legal mess he landed himself with the Lilavati Trust, the Supreme Court Friday declined to hear his plea against the FIR filed by the trust, as the petition is already pending before the Bombay High Court.

After three of the Bombay HC justices recused themselves from hearing his petition since a magistrate court had on May ordered filing an FIR against him following a petition by the Lilavati trust that runs the leading hospital in the megapolis, Jagdishan had Thursday moved the apex court seeking an immediate hearing. And the court had listed the matter for Friday.

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust and an ex-trustee Chetan Mehta have alleged that Jagdishan had taken a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore from one of the past trustees while the bank and the petitioner said the trust and the petitioner who is an ex-trustee are defaulters and the case is an attempt to delay the payments to the bank.

According to a Friday report by LiveLaw, which is an online publication that covers legal matters, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan declined to entertain his plea observing that it was improper on the part of the Supreme Court to intervene in a petition that is already listed before the Bombay High Court for hearing on July 14.

He had approached the apex court saying three Bombay HC judges had recused from hearing the matter, causing a delay in the hearing.