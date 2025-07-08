IT cos’ Q1 earnings to be hit by US tariffs, global cues

With a volatile macro environment, largely led by geo-political issues and tariff-related uncertainty, Indian IT services firms will report a soft quarter in Q1 FY26 and revenue performance is likely to be weak in an otherwise seasonally strong quarter, according to analysts.

The country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will release its first quarter results on Thursday- July 10. HCLTech will release its Q1 earnings on July 14 and Infosys on July 23.

Equirus Securities expects mixed results across Enterprise IT services companies with very soft quarters for ER&D (Engineering and Research & Development) services companies on a QoQ basis.

According to Equirus, Infosys might guide for 1.0-3.25% CC growth in US$ sales. It expects Wipro to guide for (-) 1% to (+) 1% q-o-q growth in IT Services US$ sales for 2QFY26E in CC terms.

“We expect 3.4% q-o-q increase in US$ Sales (CC: +1.4% q-o-q growth) for Infosys. EBIT margins are expected to dip by 10bps q-o-q led by wage hikes for leaders/seniors and normalisation of various expenses,” it said.

According to PL Capital, Q1FY26 revenue performance of IT firms is expected to be weak in an otherwise seasonally strong quarter. Although the intensity of tariff uncertainties has reduced to some extent, demand recovery in tariff-induced verticals continues to be weak with global enterprises remaining cautious and sensing near-term uncertainties, it said.

It said despite the deferment in wage hikes, the improvement in margins would either be flat or negligible due to missing operating leverage.