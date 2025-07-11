Inox Clean Energy files for Rs 6,000-crore IPO

MUMBAI: Inox Clean Energy, part of the $12-billion Inox GFL group, has filed for the largest initial share sale in the renewable energy space targeting to mop up over Rs 6,000 crore. A major portion of the proposed offer will be a fresh issue.

According to market sources, at Rs 6,000-crore plus, when completed this will be largest renewables fund raise via an initial public offering (IPO).The Sebi filing has been done under the confidential route.

The other two recent IPOs in the green energy space were Waaree Energies’ Rs 4,300 crore issue that was closed in October 2024 and the yet to be launched Juniper Green’s Rs 3,000-crore issue.

The $12 billion Inox group, promoted by Vivek Jain and Devansh Jain, is into green energy as well as into industrial and medical gases along with cryogenic gases. Inox Clean Energy is the group’s third major vertical and is engaged in the business of developing and operating renewable energy projects as well as manufacturing solar cells and modules through its majority-owned arm Inox Neo Energies and wholly owned subsidiary Inox Solar, respectively.