RBI set to clear name of new Indusind Bank CEO shortly

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank is likely to clear the name of the next chief executive of the troubled Indusind Bank, which has been headless since late April after both its CEO and deputy CEO quit owning up moral responsibility for the accounting scam that plagued it since early March, this month itself—by massively cutting short its time consuming application vetting process that normally takes three to four months normally.

The board of the Hinduja group-owned bank led by chairman Sunil Mehta had submitted its list of three possible candidates to the Reserve Bank on June 30, as mandated by the regulator.

Though there has been no public acknowledgement of the submission, it has been learnt that the board has shortlisted three names-- Rajiv Anand of Axis Bank, Anup Saha of Bajaj Finance, and Rahul Shukla of HDFC Bank--to man the top deck. Among the three the rumour mill is that the 59-year-old Anand leads the race to the corner office of the sixth largest private sector lender.

Indusind Bank has been headless since late April when the scam-tainted chief executive Sumant Kathpalia and his deputy Arun Khurana resigned owning moral responsibility for the massive losses in its forex derivatives trading book and had to book a massive Rs 2,329 crore in net losses in the March quarter.

“Indusind Bank should have a new CEO before the end of this month itself. The RBI is keen to ensure that the bank has a full-time CEO at the earliest,” a person in the know of the RBI mindset on the matter told TNIE.