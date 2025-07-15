ICICI Pru Life net soars 34% to Rs 302 crore in June Qtr

MUMBAI: Second largest private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential Life has reported a 34.2% on-year growth in net income at Rs 302 crore for the June quarter driven by lower new business strains and reduction in overall expenses.

The new business received premium rose 6.4% to Rs 4,012 crore, while total premium collections increased 8.1% to Rs 8,954 crore.

The life insurer saw a marginal decline in the value of new business (VNB) to Rs 457 crore from Rs 472 crore in Q1. However, the VNB margin improved to 24.5% from 24%, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Annualised premium equivalent also declined 5% to Rs 1,864 crore following a 9.5% drop in savings APE, the company said without offering reasons for the declines. But protection APE bucked the trend with a 15.2% rise to Rs 409 crore, as the company pushed retail protection which grew 24.1% to Rs 139 crore.

renewal premium income grew 9.4% to Rs 4,942 crore, indicating improved policyholder retention.

The assets under management rose to Rs 3.24 trillion, up 5.1%$ from the previous year.

The cost-to-total premium ratio dropped to 21.2 from 24. Within the savings line of business, the metric improved to 14.1 from 16.8.

The solvency ratio strengthened to 212.3, well above the Irdai-mandated 150.

The company’s net worth also rose to Rs 12,553 crore from Rs 11,291 crore last year.