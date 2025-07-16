SBI board okays raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through bonds; QIP all set to be launched

MUMBAI: The State Bank of India said its board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through bonds this fiscal. The board had earlier approved raising Rs 25,000 crore equity capital by way of a QIP issue, which is set to be launched anytime now.

"The central board of the bank in its meeting held on Wednesday approved raising funds by issuing Basel-III-compliant additional tier 1 and 2 bonds, up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to government approvals," the SBI said in a stock exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the market is abuzz that the nation’s largest lender may hit the capital market with a Rs 25,000-crore qualified institutional placement of equities anytime now and that like in the past, LIC is likely to be the anchor investor with a likely Rs 7-8,000 crore bid.

The forthcoming QIP is part of the lender’s broader plans to support loan growth, strengthen its balance-sheet, which had crossed the Rs 60-trillion mark earlier this month, and meet regulatory requirements. The fundraise is aimed at boosting its common equity tier 1 capital, which in the March 2025 quarter was only 11%, the lowest among public sector lenders. It’s also the first time since 2017 that the lender is tapping the equity market. In June 2017, the bank had hit the market with a Rs 15,000 crore QIP.

SBI has shortlisted six investment banks to manage the transaction, including Citigroup, HSBC, ICICI Securities, Kotak Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley, and SBI Capital Markets.

These banks have agreed for just Re 1 as their commission/fee. The i-bankers had also charged just Re 1 from the bank in the last fundraise too eight years ago when it had mopped up Rs 15,000 crore selling 522 million shares in June 2017, the source added. The i-bankers had also charged a similar amount for the Rs 21,008-crore IPO by LIC in May 2022 which till date stands as the largest primary issue in the country. It's common among i-bankers to do the deal pro bono for marquee issues as being part of such big deals is more important than earning a fee.