Adani Enterprises cedes control of AWL Agri to Wilmar, sells 20% more for Rs 7,150 crore

MUMBAI: The Adani Group has fully exited AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, by selling an additional 20% stake to its Singapore-based joint venture partner Wilmar International for Rs 7,150 crore, or at Rs 275 per share.

The latest deal follows a 13.5% stake sale in January this year at the same price and hands Wilmar majority control with a 65% holding in the company.

The remaining 10.42% stake held by Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, will be sold to a group of pre-identified investors arranged by Wilmar, Adani Enteprises had said in a statement Thursday.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, had in December 2024 announced its decision to exit the joint venture with Wilmar.