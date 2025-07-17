Adani Enterprises cedes control of AWL Agri to Wilmar, sells 20% more for Rs 7,150 crore

MUMBAI: The Adani Group has fully exited AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, by selling an additional 20% stake to its Singapore-based joint venture partner Wilmar International for Rs 7,150 crore, or at Rs 275 per share.
The latest deal follows a 13.5% stake sale in January this year at the same price and hands Wilmar majority control with a 65% holding in the company.
The remaining 10.42% stake held by Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, will be sold to a group of pre-identified investors arranged by Wilmar, Adani Enteprises had said in a statement Thursday.
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, had in December 2024 announced its decision to exit the joint venture with Wilmar.
In December 2024, Adani Commodities and Wilmar International's subsidiary Lence had entered into an agreement, under which Lence would acquire 31.06% of its holding in AWL. Funds raised from the proceeds will be used by Adani Enterprises to fund “its investments in core infrastructure platforms in energy and utility, transport and logistics and other adjacencies in primary industry,” the company said.
In January this year, the conglomerate had raised about Rs 4,850 crore by selling 13.5% of its stake. The current sale of 20% leaves Adani Commodities with a residual 10.42% stake, which will be sold to a set of pre-identified investors. Lence "will endeavour to bring in strategic partners/investors to purchase the same," the statement added.
The companies have also formally terminated all earlier shareholder and inter-se agreements, some of which dated back to 1999.