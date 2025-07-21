Shares of Mastek surges over 9% on strong Q1 earnings, net profit up nearly 29%

CHENNAI: The shares of information technology firm Mastek surged over 9% in intraday trading on NSE on the back of strong quarterly results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026. The IT company's profit for Apr-Jun surged by 28.7% on year to Rs. 92.1 crore.

The company which is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, announced its financial results for Apr-Jun on Friday.

The company's net revenue from operations for the reporting quarter rose 12.5% on year to Rs. 914.7 driven by growth in healthcare and secured government services and strong performance in the UK and Europe, Umang Nahata, Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said in a press release on Friday.

Mastek's operational profit grew by 10.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 137.3 crore. Operating margin stood at 15%, declined marginally by 31 basis points due to investments in talent and capabilities, the company said. At 1.02 pm, shares of the company was 9.0% up at Rs. 2,718.80.

The company, which has a presence in over 40 countries, added 12 new clients in the first quarter. The firm serves public sector clients in the areas of healthcare, retail, manufacturing, higher Education, and financial services.

In FY24-25, the company's net profit grew 20.9% YoY to Rs. 375.9 crore while its revenue from operations increased by 13.1% to Rs. 3,455.2 crore. The operational profit was up by 7.4% to Rs. 546.5.