BSNL records highest call drop rate, highest cases of call muting among competitors in test held in UP

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has performed poorly in the Independent Drive Test (IDT) conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the Uttar Pradesh (West) Licensed Service Area (LSA) in June. According to the report, BSNL recorded the highest call drop rate and the highest incidence of call muting among major telecom operators, including Reliance Jio (RJIL), Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (VIL).

As per the findings, BSNL’s Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) stood at 86.57%, indicating that nearly 13% of call attempts failed to connect. Its Call Setup Time (CST) — the time taken to establish a call — was measured at 3.03 seconds, significantly longer than its competitors. BSNL also recorded the highest Drop Call Rate (DCR) at 3.45% in auto-selection mode, suggesting major network issues such as poor connectivity or inadequate mobile tower coverage in the area. This comes despite government claims that BSNL has rolled out over 95,000 mobile towers across the country.

“In line with Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BSNL has placed purchase order for indigenously developed 4G sites for pan India deployment. Supply of 4G equipment has started from September 2023 and as on 30.06.2025, total 95,537 numbers 4G sites have been installed, out of which 90,035 numbers are ON-Air. The equipment is 5G upgradable,” said Minister of State for Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in Parliament.

In comparison, RJIL and VIL demonstrated superior performance in call setup times, with average CSTs of 0.77 seconds and 0.95 seconds respectively. Surprisingly, Airtel’s CST was the highest among the private players, clocking in at 22.86 seconds. For Drop Call Rate, RJIL achieved a perfect 0.00%, while VIL and Airtel posted strong results at 0.20% and 0.23%, respectively.