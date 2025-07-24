Largest CCTV maker Aditya Infotech's Rs 1300 crore IPO opens next Tuesday at Rs 640-675 price band

MUMBAI: Aditya Infotech, the largest domestic manufacturer of CCTV cameras, both analog and digital, with a 1.5 million annual capacity at its Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh plant, has announced the price band for its Rs 1,300-crore IPO. The issue will open for public subscription on July 29 at Rs 640-675/per share.

The company, which sells its product under the label of CP Plus, is the market leader among domestic players by a wide margin in a Rs 15,000 crore market of around 40 million units. The company is increasing its installed capacity to 2.5 million in two phases ending Q1FY27—the first half will see a million going onstream by the end of the next quarter and the second half will see a million getting commissioned by the first quarter of the next fiscal.