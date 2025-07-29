L&T net profit jumps 30% to Rs 3,617 crore in Q1 of FY26

MUMBAI: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a street-beating growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617 crore in the June quarter, up a full 30% on-year, as its revenue improved 15.5% to Rs 63,679 crore.

The company said Tuesday that the order inflow for the quarter stood at Rs 94,453 crore, registering a growth of 33% on-year driven by strong momentum from the Middle East. International orders stood at Rs 48,675 crore, up from Rs 32,598 crore. International orders constituted 52% of total orders.

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 6,12,761 crore, with international orders being 46% of the total, L&T said, adding the order book of Rs 4,75,809 crore represents a growth of 28%.

L&T expects the ongoing economic growth momentum to continue in the medium term facilitated by both public and private capital investment.