No GST for smaller apartments with maintenance charges below Rs 7,500: FM

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that residents of smaller apartments with maintenance charges below Rs 7,500 are not burdened by Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance requirements, nor are they required to pay GST on these charges.

The clarification came in response to a Lok Sabha Question raised by members -- Manickam Tagore B and Suresh Kumar Shetkar.

The Minister's statement, laid on the Table of the House, emphasised that GST compliance requirements, if any, are placed on apartment associations as service providers, not on individual residents. Services provided by an apartment association to its members against maintenance charges up to Rs 7,500 per month per member are exempt from GST, a limit that was increased from Rs 5,000 based on recommendations from the GST Council.

Apartment associations are only required to register under GST if their aggregate turnover exceeds Rs 20 lakhs (or ₹10 lakhs in special category States) in a financial year. Even then, they are only required to pay GST if the maintenance charged is more than Rs 7,500 per month per member. The GST Council, a constitutional body comprising both central and state/UT representatives, prescribes GST rates and exemptions.