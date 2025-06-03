Indian markets close lower amid global trade concerns and tepid earnings

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended in the red on Tuesday (June 3) as investor sentiment was dampened by escalating global trade tensions and subdued corporate earnings.

Market Performance

BSE Sensex closed at 80,737.51, down 636.24 points or 0.78%, and Nifty 50 settled at 24,542.50, declining by 174.10 points or 0.70%.

Sectoral Trends

The broader markets also faced pressure, with the BSE MidCap index falling by 0.32% and the BSE SmallCap index declining by 0.0048%.

Key Influencing Factors

Adani Group shares witnessed broad-based declines during Tuesday’s trade following reports suggesting alleged links to Iranian LPG shipments, which the company strongly denied.