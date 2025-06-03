Tata Motors races to regain EV dominance with Harrier.ev launch as rivals gain ground

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Harrier.ev in an effort to strengthen its position in India's electric vehicle (EV) market. The move comes as rival carmakers such as JSW MG Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra ramp up their EV offerings, chipping away at Tata's once-dominant market share.

Just a year ago, Tata Motors commanded 73% of India's electric passenger vehicle market. However, a surge in rival launches and their quick adoption by EV buyers has eroded Tata's lead, making the Harrier.ev a crucial addition to its lineup.

Tata Motors’ electric car sales fell 15% in May 2025 as it delivered 4,316 units compared to 5,083 in the same month last year. This decline reduced its share in the small but fast-growing EV market to 35%. In contrast, JSW MG Motor India’s share in this segment rose to 30% share as its sales, thanks to the high demand for its Windsor model, grew by 159% year-on-year to 3,737 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which commenced deliveries of the BE 6 and XEV 9E in March this year, sold 2,605 EVs in May 2025, boosting its market share to 21%. The company has delivered 10,000 units of these models since deliveries began on March 20.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Managing Director Shailesh Chandra recently said that they have aspirations to have more than 50% market share in the EV market in the mid-to-long term. “We would aspire to be at a 50 per cent market share by having a very wide product portfolio and products which are aligned to the expectation of the customers,” he stated.