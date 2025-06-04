Ericsson sells 0.6% stake in Vi through Rs 428.43 crore bulk deal

Ericsson India on Tuesday sold a 0.6% stake in Vodafone Idea (Vi) via a bulk deal worth Rs 428.43 crore. The company offloaded 63.37 crore shares in Vi at Rs 6.76 apiece. However, the details of the buyers have not been disclosed yet. This marks the second such transaction in recent weeks as in April, Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd had sold its 0.95% stake in Vi through a similar bulk deal. The Finnish-based telecom gear maker raised Rs 785.67 crore by selling 102.7 crore shares at Rs 7.65 each to marquee global investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, among others.

Earlier in 2024, Vodafone Idea had allotted 63.37 crore shares to Ericsson at Rs 14.80 per share and 102.7 crore shares to Nokia at the same price through a preferential issue, aimed at clearing outstanding vendor dues. As a result, Nokia and Ericsson acquired 1.47% and 0.9% stakes in Vi, respectively. The preferential issue was part of Vi’s plan to raise up to Rs 2,458 crore from its vendors to partially settle pending obligations.

Recently, the government recently converted Rs 36,950 crore of Vodafone Idea’s outstanding spectrum dues into equity, increasing its stake in the telco from 22.6% to 49%.