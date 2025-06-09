Gold holds steady on Monday as investor demand remains strong

CHENNAI: Gold prices in India opened steady today, reflecting sustained investor interest amid global economic uncertainties and persistent inflation concerns. The precious metal continues to be viewed as a safe-haven asset and an effective hedge against inflation, especially as central banks globally maintain a cautious stance on rate cuts.

Gold Rates in India on June 9, as sourced from reputed jewellers by Goodreturns, are Rs 9,769 for 24 Karat (per gram), RS 8,955 for 22 Karat (per gram) and Rs 7327 for 18 Karat (per gram).

Key Market Trends

Investor demand rising: Retail and institutional investors continue to increase their gold holdings, viewing it as a long-term store of value amidst global market volatility.

Global influences: With US-China trade talks underway in London and uncertainty around global interest rate policies, gold remains in focus internationally. This geopolitical backdrop is adding a slight bullish undertone to gold sentiment in India.

Currency factor: The Indian rupee’s stability against the US dollar is helping moderate domestic gold prices, even as international gold trades slightly higher.

Jewellery demand: With the wedding season ongoing in several parts of India, physical demand remains healthy, especially for 22K gold, commonly used in jewellery making.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain supported in the near term amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Any major geopolitical developments or currency fluctuations could lead to fresh buying interest. Investors are advised to track international cues and central bank policies closely.

Disclaimer: Gold prices are for informational purposes only and may vary by city and vendor. It is advisable to check with local jewellers for exact pricing.