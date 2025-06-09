Jio BlackRock AMC announces leadership team, unveils digital-first investing platform

MUMBAI: Jio BlackRock AMC, the mutual fund arm of Jio Financial from the Reliance Group, has appointed the key leadership team with COO and a slew of other key positions. The company has also invited interested parties to register their interest in the AMC's digital-first offering.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management is an equal joint venture between Jio Financial and the NYSE-listed BlackRock. Sid Swaminathan was appointed as the managing director and chief executive of JioBlackRock AMC when the company got the Sebi approval.

The other key appointments include Gaurav Nagori, the chief operating officer; Amit Bhosale, the chief risk officer; Amol Pai, the chief technology officer; Biraja Tripathy, head of products; Disha Bhandary, head of human resources; Hemanti Wadhwa, head of legal, compliance and secretarial, chief compliance officer and company secretary; and Komal Narang as the chief client officer, the company said in a statement Monday.

On the digital-first offering, which gives a preview of the value proposition as well as educational content, Swaminathan said on signing up, individuals can access material on the fundamentals of investing and other functions that will allow them to invest once the offering is launched. The early access empowers individuals with the knowledge to make informed investment choices, a company statement said.

Over the coming months, JioBlackRock AMC intends to launch a range of investment products, including those that apply BlackRock’s industry leading capabilities in data-driven investing, he added.

Responding to the developments, the shares of Jio Financial rose nearly 4%, while benchmarks rose for the fourth day, adding around 35 bps over the Friday closing.