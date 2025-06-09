Lalithaa Jewellery files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise Rs 1,700 crore

NEW DELHI: Jewellery chain Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise Rs 1,700 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Chennai-based company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of equities valued at Rs 500 crore by M Kiran Kumar Jain, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The issue includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees, and a discount is being offered to such employees.

As per the draft papers filed on Friday, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 1,014.50 crore will be used for setting up new stores, and a portion would be utilised for general corporate purposes.