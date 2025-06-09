Wipro strengthens Middle East presence with new regional headquarters in Riyadh

BENGALURU: IT services major Wipro has announced the relocation of its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, further expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia. The company already operates offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

The move reflects Wipro’s strategic commitment to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

“Inaugurating Wipro's regional headquarters in Riyadh is a significant milestone that supports the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy and highlights the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia's digital business environment,” said Mohammed AlRobayan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). “We appreciate the company’s investment in developing national competencies.”

As part of its broader regional strategy, Wipro recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. The CoE will focus on upskilling local talent through training in advanced technologies, hands-on experience, and access to Wipro’s global resources.

“The establishment of our new regional headquarters in Riyadh reaffirms our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s dynamic business landscape,” said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited. “This move, along with our broader efforts in the Kingdom, reflects our vision of fostering sustainable growth and building a future-ready workforce.”

Wipro also announced the appointment of Mohamed Mousa as its new Managing Director for the Middle East, based in Riyadh. The company said this leadership change would further strengthen its decades-long presence in the region.