Govt working on mechanism to support Vodafone Idea: Minister

The government is working on a mechanism to help cash-strapped telecom service provider Vodafone Idea, which sought a waiver of Rs 45,000 crore from its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, totalling Rs 83,400 crore, said Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

The minister, in an interview with TNIE, said it is the government’s duty to protect the ecosystem and that they want companies to flourish, not to die. Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom service provider, owes Rs 83,400 crore in AGR dues to the government and had sought a waiver of over Rs 45,000 crore, comprising interest, penalty, and interest on penalty.

“So, this is something the Honorable Prime Minister, Cabinet, and entire ministry have been discussing and will continue to discuss. And obviously, we want the companies to flourish; we don't want them to die. We want to have effective competition, but at the same time, we have to make sure we don't give away everything that they ask… Obviously, after the discussion, we will work on some mechanisms to help (Vodafone Idea),” said the minister.

The debt-laden telco wrote to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) urging it to waive its AGR dues, warning that the company may not be able to continue operations beyond FY26. Vodafone Idea also conveyed that without government intervention, it will be unable to meet its AGR obligations, which could force the company into insolvency proceedings under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Subsequently, Vodafone Idea, along with Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Teleservices Ltd, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking relief on interest, penalty, and interest on penalty on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government.