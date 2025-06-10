Indian equity markets open on a volatile note on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a volatile note Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues and investor sentiment over the progress in US-China trade talks.

In the early trade, BSE Sensex at 82,349 was down 96 points or 0.12%, while Nifty 50 at 25,116, up 13 points or 0.05%,

Despite a subdued opening in the benchmark indices, broader markets outperformed. Nifty Midcap100 was up 0.18%, and NiftySmallcap100 rose 0.35%.

On the sectoral front, the top gainers were Nifty Media (+2.0%), and Nifty IT (+1.3%). While the losers included Nifty Bank (-0.23%).

The rally in media and IT stocks helped partially offset weakness in financials, indicating selective buying amid global uncertainty.