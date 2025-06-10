Rapido will cross-utilise fleet to compete with Zomato, Swiggy’s dedicated riders

BENGALURU: Ride-hailing platform Rapido, which has forayed into food delivery, will cross-utilise its fleet to compete with Zomato/Swiggy's dedicated riders. The recent shift in volumes to less than 30-minute deliveries demand a stronger grip over rider availability and servicing, observes Elara Capital.

The platform will cross-utilise its 4 million-rider network at zero incremental capex. "The commission model is flat at 8-15% (Zomato-Swiggy’s 21-22%), which could elevate rider earnings and trim overall cost. However, the absence of a dedicated fleet may compromise the delivery experience, especially with rising lesser than 30-minute delivery propositions," it said.

Zomato and Swiggy are two dominant players in this food delivery space and Rapido's initial pilot in Bengaluru will disrupt these two players, apart from Dunzo. Zepto too introduced its 10-minute fresh food delivery app Zepto Cafe last year.