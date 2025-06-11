'We just have to limit ourselves': Russians struggle with 'crazy' prices

Western sanctions have disrupted supply chains and dozens of consumer brands have left the country, while inflation is now running above 10 percent.

Meanwhile, deep labour shortages caused by massive recruitment by the army and arms manufacturers, have seen both salaries and prices jump higher.

Russia's Central Bank last week cut interest rates from a two-decade high, saying inflation -- including food prices -- was starting to come under control.

But for many hard-pressed Russians, it does not feel that way.

Paltievich's wife, Tatyana, stood next to him clutching a small punnet of strawberries -- a precious treat for her grandchildren that set her back 400 rubles ($5).

"We survived 1991, so now we're not afraid of anything," she said defiantly, in reference to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the economic chaos that followed.