Flipkart launches new fulfilment centre in Patna; to create over 1,100 jobs

BENGALURU: E-commerce giant Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of a new fulfilment centre (FC) in Patna. It will generate 1,100 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Spanning over 4.5 lakh sq.ft, the FC will cater to a wide range of categories from health & beauty and mobile accessories to large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. It will deliver across 1,000+ pincodes in the region, the company said.

The Flipkart Group, which is one of the country’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super money, said this expansion not only strengthens Flipkart's presence in the region but also supports the broader MSME ecosystem by streamlining operations and improving reach to customers statewide.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Re-Commerce & Minutes Business at Flipkart Group, said, “At Flipkart, we are committed to building a strong and tech-driven supply chain that enhances customer experience and supports India’s growing digital commerce ecosystem. The launch of our fulfillment centre in Patna is a significant step in this direction, enabling faster and more efficient deliveries for large and non-large products.”

Over the years, Flipkart has invested significantly in Bihar, generating numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Recently, the ecommerce firm secured a non-bank financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India. This will enable the company to offer loans directly to consumers and sellers on its platform. The licence has been granted to Flipkart Finance Private Limited. Also, it is said that this is the first time a major ecommerce company has received NBFC status.