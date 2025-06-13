Jubilant Group promoters sell ₹2,165 crore worth stake across three listed entities

CHENNAI: Shares of the food-to-pharma Jubilant Group companies were in the spotlight during Friday’s trading session following a major promoter stake sale worth approximately ₹2,165 crore across three of its listed entities—Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Jubilant Pharmova—through block deals.
Promoters of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of popular QSR brands such as Domino’s Pizza India, Dunkin' Donuts, and Hong’s Kitchen, sold 2% equity (approximately 1.32 crore shares) via a block deal at a floor price of ₹641 per share, a discount to the recent trading price.
In the early trade on June 12, the stock was trading at ₹667.65, marginally down 0.03%, with a 4.24% decline over the past five trading sessions. However, on a yearly basis, the stock has gained a healthy 25.36%. Promoter shareholding stood at 41.94% as of the March 2025 quarter. The partial divestment is expected to pave the way for increased institutional and retail participation.
In another significant transaction, the promoters offloaded 7.5% stake in Jubilant Ingrevia (approx. 1.2 crore shares) at a floor price of ₹627.45 per share. Promoters previously held a 51.47% stake in the specialty chemicals and life sciences company.
The stock reacted positively to the development, surging to ₹732.80, up ₹50.80 or 7.45% as of 10:00 AM. It has also logged a 3.88% gain over the past five sessions, indicating growing investor confidence.
The Jubilant promoters also sold 3.5% equity in Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. (around 56 lakh shares) at a floor price of ₹1,013 per share. As of March 2025, promoter holding stood at 50.68%.
Despite the deal, the stock was trading marginally lower at ₹1,124.00, down ₹1.60 or 0.14% as of 10:00 AM. Over the past five sessions, it has dipped 2.28%, though it remains on strong footing with a 23.92% gain over the past month, reflecting robust investor interest in its pharmaceutical and healthcare portfolio.
Analysts say that the substantial block deals across Jubilant Group companies underscore a strategic reshuffling by promoters that could lead to enhanced liquidity and broader ownership across all three firms. While the near-term impact on stock prices may vary, the overall sentiment remains constructive, especially given the strong financial performance and growth outlook for these businesses.