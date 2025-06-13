Jubilant Group promoters sell ₹2,165 crore worth stake across three listed entities

CHENNAI: Shares of the food-to-pharma Jubilant Group companies were in the spotlight during Friday’s trading session following a major promoter stake sale worth approximately ₹2,165 crore across three of its listed entities—Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Jubilant Pharmova—through block deals.

Promoters of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of popular QSR brands such as Domino’s Pizza India, Dunkin' Donuts, and Hong’s Kitchen, sold 2% equity (approximately 1.32 crore shares) via a block deal at a floor price of ₹641 per share, a discount to the recent trading price.

In the early trade on June 12, the stock was trading at ₹667.65, marginally down 0.03%, with a 4.24% decline over the past five trading sessions. However, on a yearly basis, the stock has gained a healthy 25.36%. Promoter shareholding stood at 41.94% as of the March 2025 quarter. The partial divestment is expected to pave the way for increased institutional and retail participation.

In another significant transaction, the promoters offloaded 7.5% stake in Jubilant Ingrevia (approx. 1.2 crore shares) at a floor price of ₹627.45 per share. Promoters previously held a 51.47% stake in the specialty chemicals and life sciences company.