Hyundai commences PV engine production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has commenced production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. Hyundai had acquired the Talegaon plant from General Motors in 2023 as part of its strategy to enhance local manufacturing capacity.

“The Company has successfully commenced production of Passenger Vehicle Engines at its Manufacturing Facility ‘Talegaon Plant’ located at Plot No. A-16, MIDC, Talegaon Industrial Area, Phase-II Expansion, Tehsil-Maval, Dist. Pune – 410 507, Maharashtra, with effect from today, i.e. June 16, 2025,” said HMIL in a regulatory filing.

It added that intimation regarding the commencement of production of passenger vehicles at the Talegaon plant will be made separately in due course. The Talegaon plant has an existing annual production capacity of 130,000 units.

Last year, Hyundai had signed MoUs with the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, committing an overall investment of Rs 32,000 crore The South Korean carmaker has plans to increase the overall production capacity to 1.1 million units per annum by 2028.

Hyundai Motor India recently reported a 4% decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,614 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. It has reported a PAT of Rs 1,677 crore in Q4 of FY24. The company had sold 153,550 units in the domestic market in the fourth quarter against 160,317 units in the same period of FY24.