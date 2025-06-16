Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as MD and Head of India operations

BENGALURU: Meta has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for Meta in India.

Srinivas, who currently serves as Director and Head of Ads Business in India, will assume his new role from July 1, 2025. He will continue to report to Sandhya Devanathan, who recently took on an expanded role overseeing both India and South East Asia.

Since joining Meta in 2020, Srinivas has played a key role in leading the company’s engagement with India’s largest advertisers and agency partners, with a strong focus on strategic revenue priorities such as artificial intelligence (AI), Reels, and Messaging.

In his expanded role, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue goals to better serve its partners and clients in India. He will also lead the India charter, strengthening strategic relationships with top brands, advertisers, developers, and partners to support Meta’s long-term growth in the region.