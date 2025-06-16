Sensex and Nifty rally despite geopolitical tensions

NEW DELHI: Despite rising global uncertainty fueled by escalating Middle East tensions, Indian markets demonstrated remarkable resilience. Wholesale Price Inflation falling to 0.39% in May from 0.85% in April also boosted sentiments. On Monday, the BSE Sensex surged 677.55 points (0.84%) to close at 81,796.15 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 227.90 points (0.92%) to settle at 24,946.50.

The geopolitical landscape worsened as Iran launched a severe air strike at Israel during the weekend. Iran’s response came after Israel launched a military strike on Iran which targeted its nuclear facility and killed high-profile generals and scientists. The war between the two nations has sparked fears of oil supply disruptions and regional instability, rattling investors worldwide.

Harshal Dasani, Business head, INVasset PMS said that the Israel–Iran conflict, while serious, has not materially disrupted global trade or economic activity. “As clarity emerged and worst-case scenarios were ruled out, markets bounced back. Investors are again viewing dips as opportunities, with capital rotating into domestic themes that are largely insulated from global geopolitical shocks,” added Dasani.

He further stated, “We’re seeing renewed strength in internal consumption-driven sectors—especially energy, power, defence, and capital expenditure-linked plays—which remain structurally intact. These areas benefit from long-term policy support, strong demand visibility, and minimal dependence on external macro conditions.”