Sensex slips, Nifty below 24,900 as markets open cautiously

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note today, with the Nifty 50 trading below the 24,900 mark and the Sensex declining by over 100 points. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices remained largely flat, indicating a mixed sentiment across broader market segments.

Nifty 50 opened at 24,925.50, down 21 points or 0.08%, while Sensex opened at 81,715.65, down 80.50 points or 0.10%.

Sectoral performance was varied, with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining 0.10%, while the Nifty Pharma index declined by 0.63%.

Stocks that gained in today's opening trade were NTPC (up 0.63% at ₹335.80) Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank: Among the major gainers on the Nifty, reflecting positive investor sentiment in the banking sector. While the losers included ONGC (down 1.67% at ₹252.49), Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Titan Company, Trent, and Bajaj Finance.