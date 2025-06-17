Tata Motors stock declines amid JLR margin concerns

CHENNAI: Tata Motors' stock experienced a notable decline over the past two trading sessions, driven by revised financial forecasts from its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock fell 0.82% to a low of ₹681.20 on the BSE at 10.44 am in Tuesday's opening trade, marking a cumulative drop of approximately 8% over four consecutive sessions.

On Monday (June 16), the shares declined by 5.2%, closing at ₹674.70 on the BSE.

Key factors influencing the decline include JLR’s revised financial outlook and the impact of U.S. tariffs.

JLR lowered its EBIT margin forecast for FY26 to 5–7%, down from the previously expected 10%. The revision reflects increased capital expenditures, product transitions, and a stronger focus on electric vehicle (EV) development.

In addition, the imposition of a 25% US import tariff on foreign-made vehicles has negatively impacted JLR’s profitability. As a result, the company has temporarily halted shipments to the US—a market that accounts for more than a quarter of its sales—and is exploring alternative markets and pricing strategies.