Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aerostructure and Dassault to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India

The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL) and French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation have signed an agreement to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global market. This will be the first time Dassault will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside of France.

Dassault Reliance Aerospace (DRAL), a JV set up by the two companies in 2017, will also become the Center of Excellence (CoE) for the Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programs for Dassault Aviation, the first such CoE outside France. The state-of-the-art, final assembly line for Falcon 2000 jets will be established in Nagpur, as per the agreement announced on Wednesday at the Paris Air Show.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation, said that the agreement marks the ramp-up of DRAL, "in line with the strategic vision shared with our partner Reliance, which led to its creation in 2017 and is a testament to our unwavering belief in our future in India and serving India."