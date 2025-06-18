Vodafone Idea partners with AST SpaceMobile to expand mobile connectivity in remote regions

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced a partnership with US-based satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile Inc to extend mobile connectivity to unconnected and underserved regions in the country.

AST SpaceMobile offers space-based cellular technology that enables direct connectivity to standard smartphones—without the need for any specialized hardware, software, or updates. Under the partnership, AST SpaceMobile will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and managing the satellite constellation, while Vodafone Idea will oversee terrestrial network integration, spectrum operations and market access.

The new space-based mobile broadband ecosystem is designed to complement Vi’s terrestrial telecom services by delivering voice, video, internet access, and data streaming capabilities in areas where traditional mobile infrastructure is difficult to deploy.

“Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity,” said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi.

The telco in a press note said that India, with over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers, remains one of the world’s largest and most dynamic telecom markets. While 4G coverage is widespread and 5G is emerging, satellite communication can fill critical coverage gaps, particularly in geographically challenging regions.