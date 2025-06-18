Vodafone Idea partners with AST SpaceMobile to expand mobile connectivity in remote regions

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced a partnership with US-based satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile Inc to extend mobile connectivity to unconnected and underserved regions in the country.
AST SpaceMobile offers space-based cellular technology that enables direct connectivity to standard smartphones—without the need for any specialized hardware, software, or updates. Under the partnership, AST SpaceMobile will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and managing the satellite constellation, while Vodafone Idea will oversee terrestrial network integration, spectrum operations and market access.
The new space-based mobile broadband ecosystem is designed to complement Vi’s terrestrial telecom services by delivering voice, video, internet access, and data streaming capabilities in areas where traditional mobile infrastructure is difficult to deploy.
“Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity,” said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi.
The telco in a press note said that India, with over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers, remains one of the world’s largest and most dynamic telecom markets. While 4G coverage is widespread and 5G is emerging, satellite communication can fill critical coverage gaps, particularly in geographically challenging regions.
"India, with its vast and dynamic telecom market, is the ideal place to demonstrate how our space-based cellular broadband can seamlessly complement terrestrial networks,” said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile,
“We are not just expanding coverage; we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space. Together with Vodafone Idea, we are excited to unlock new possibilities for emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, remote learning, and countless other applications that will benefit from truly ubiquitous mobile broadband," he added.
Vi and AST SpaceMobile also plan to develop commercial offerings for diverse market segments, including consumer, enterprise, and IoT applications.
With this development, all major private telecom service providers in India—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and now Vodafone Idea—are moving toward offering satellite-based connectivity. While Jio has partnered with SES and Airtel with Eutelsat’s OneWeb, Vi’s collaboration with AST SpaceMobile stands out by providing direct satellite connectivity to standard smartphones—such as iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices—without the need for satellite phones, dishes, or terminals. The traditional satellite communication systems require specialized user equipment. AST SpaceMobile partners with mobile network operators globally—including Vodafone Idea, AT&T, Verizon, and Rakuten Mobile—to deliver its space-based services.