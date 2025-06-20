Air India sees booking slump, fare cuts after Ahmedabad crash

Air India has experienced a sharp decline in bookings for both domestic and international flights following last week's tragic crash in Ahmedabad. The airline’s airfares have also moderated and a noticeable section of passengers have cancelled their bookings, especially on international routes.

Ravi Gosain, President of Indian Operators of Tour Operators (IATO) said that while the exact percentage varies by route, their estimates indicate a dip of around 18–22% on international bookings and a 10–12% decline domestically in the immediate aftermath. He added his appears to be a short-term sentiment-driven reaction, as confidence typically stabilizes over time.

Gosain also said that there has been a moderate adjustment in fares across key Air India routes. On average, ticket prices have reduced by 8–12% on domestic sectors where the airline competes directly with low-cost carriers like IndiGo and Akasa.

“On international route, especially to Europe and Southeast Asia, fares have seen a drop of around 10–15%, depending on route occupancy and competition. These reductions are mix of promotional strategies and yield correction due to lowered demand,” he stated.

A senior executive at a listed Online Travel Agency also confirmed that passengers are opting for alternative carriers after the ill-fated accidents. “The Ahmedabad crash and a spate of ongoing technical glitches reported with Air India flights in having an impact on passengers’ sentiments,” the executive said while requesting anonymity.