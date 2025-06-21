JLR’s weak forecast, stiff local competition drags down Tata Motors

Tata Motors' shares are under pressure once again, weighed down by underperformance in the domestic market compared to rival automakers and a cautious FY26 outlook from its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock has slumped over 8% in the past eight sessions and is down 10% year-to-date in 2025, even as the benchmark Nifty50 has gained nearly 6%.

The renewed selling pressure comes as the stock was attempting a recovery after hitting a 52-week low of Rs 536 in early April, a drop of more than 50% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,179. Following JLR's key investor day presentation, several brokerages have turned cautious on the stock, assigning it an 'underperform' or 'sell' rating.

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has reiterated an "Underperform" rating on Tata Motors and slashed its target price to Rs 600, significantly below the current market price of Rs 675.50. Nuvama reiterated ‘reduce’ rating and kept a target price of Rs 670 while factoring in a subdued 3% consolidated revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY25–27.

JLR in slow lane

In what is perceived as a setback for investors, JLR last week projected that its operating profitability would suffer in 2025-26 and that its free cash flow would take a big hit due to US tariff hikes and a slowdown in the Chinese market. JLR, which contributed 71% to Tata Motor’s total revenue and 79% to its total operating profit in 2024-25, has guided for operating profit margin in the range of 5-7%, which is lower than 8.4% it recorded in the last fiscal, as it would face higher tariffs in its biggest market -- North America.

JLR’s FY25 wholesale volumes reached 400,898 units and retail sales were 428,854 units. These figures represent a slight decline of 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also flagged volume contraction at JLR due to the discontinuation of ICE Jaguar models, US tariffs, and a continued weak outlook for the premium segment in China. It expects muted performance in Tata Motors’ domestic commercial vehicles segment due to a high base and rising competition from railways.