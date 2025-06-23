Swiggy slashes annual losses by 30%; gross order value grows in Q1

BENGALURU: Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy narrowed its adjusted EBITDA losses by 30% to $182 million in the 2024 calendar year from $261 million in the previous year, according to Dutch tech investor Prosus.

In its financial update, Prosus mentioned that Swiggy in Q1 25, delivered GOV (gross order value) growth of 40% y-o-y and quick commerce GOV growth of 101% y-o-y with 316 new dark stores added in the first quarter of this year.

Also, Prosus' Indian portfolio companies Swiggy and PayU India's IRR (internal rate of return) stood at 23% and 13% in FY25. Meesho's IRR stood at 20%.

Nico Marais, Prosus CFO, said in a statement that FY2025 marks the first year that Prosus is free cash flow positive, excluding the Tencent dividend, with a free cash flow improvement of $513 million.